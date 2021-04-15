BUZZ-COMMENT-Archegos-related flows still wreaking havoc on JPY

April 16 (Reuters) - Last month's collapse of New York-based Archegos Capital Management continues to affect flows across all markets as positions are adjusted to make up for losses elsewhere. Dealers in Tokyo cite such moves as a key factor in recent JPY price action.

The impact on USD/JPY has been large, sliding from 110.97 on March 31 to 108.61 so far on Friday. Rather than direct Archegos exposure to JPY, traders suggest recent liquidation of USD/JPY and selective JPY crosses (GBP/JPY) could reflect the booking of profits to offset losses related to the fund.

They also point to massive buy-backs of EUR/GBP shorts recently as related to Archegos losses. The cross reached a high of 0.8711 on April 13 from as low as 0.8472 on April 5.

Surges in the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices to fresh record highs could also have been helped by reversals of positions involving long Chinese shares against short U.S. indices.

Recent moves in U.S. Treasuries are also tipped to be related to Archegos, with short positions being unwound in defiance of strong economic data which would normally call for higher yields .

Such Archegos-related flows could soon come to an end however, perhaps allowing all markets to resume their paths from before the debacle.

Related , , . For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uTuQ03

EUR/GBP: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mPEePw

Yield on US Treasury 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uZcvil

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.