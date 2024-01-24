BUZZ-COMMENT-Anticipating the ECB: Preview and expected FX response

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank policy announcement is due at 13.15 GMT on Thursday and we take a look at market expectations and the likely FX reaction.

Analysts polled by Reuters unanimously expect rates to be kept on hold at 4.5% in January with no changes to policy instruments. There are broad expectations that ECB President Christine Lagarde will push back against aggressive market pricing of rate cuts, with 18bps currently priced for April and 42bps by June, with a total of 130bps by December 0#ECBWATCH. While no new staff projections are due, the ECB is likely to recognise weaker growth and inflation.

The subsequent market reaction should be relatively muted, with the FX volatility premium for Thursday expiry FX options having been low until today. However, the EUR/USD drop to new 2024 lows at 1.0822 on Tuesday has lifted shorted dated expiry implied volatility and therefore distorts the actual ECB risk premium. Traders had also started to appreciate the improved reward versus risk of low option implied volatility as major events and central bank meetings loomed.

Overnight implied volatility now expires after the ECB at 10-am New York/1500 GMT on Thursday - it's currently 11.25 from 7.0 prior. That's a premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of 51 USD pips from 32 USD pips in either direction. One-week expiry implied volatility is 6.75 from 6.0 and 1-month 6.45 from 6.15 early Tuesday.

For more click on FXBUZ

Overnight expiry EUR/USD FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/47Vlfcs

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.