BUZZ-COMMENT-Answer to Italy's Draghi question may impact euro

Jan 5 (Reuters) - - The outcome of Italy's presidential election could impact the euro over coming weeks, with the role of Prime Minister Mario Draghi key.

Draghi has made clear he would like to become president, but there is no guarantee that parliament, which convenes on Jan. 24 to begin its vote, will pick the former European Central Bank chief.

If Draghi is chosen to succeed Sergio Mattarella, it would bring to an end Draghi's 11-month old government and leave Italy with the choice of either installing a new premier or holding elections a year ahead of schedule - an event risk that might harm the euro.

However, any such harm might be tempered by the knowledge that Draghi would be overseeing things, albeit in what is traditionally a less powerful role, for seven years.

Conversely, if Draghi is overlooked it might support the euro in the short term by lowering the risk of an early election, but prove negative beyond that by potentially shortening his involvement in Italian politics.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

