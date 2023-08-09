News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Another UK GDP beat might make pound proud

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

August 09, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls hope UK GDP data comes in better than expected again at the end of this week, as this could increase the probability of a 15th consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England next month.

UK GDP is forecast to have grown by 0.2% in June, according to a Reuters poll. The number will be announced on Friday at 0600 GMT.

Markets currently see a 62% chance of the BoE raising rates by 25 basis points to 5.5% on Sept. 21. 0#BOEWATCH

GBP/USD scaled a 15-month peak of 1.3144 hours after last month's disclosure of May's better than expected UK GDP print (July 13).

CFTC data showed the net GBP long position shrank by a fifth from a 16-year high to a six-week low of 49,562 contracts in the fortnight ended Aug. 1 (IMM speculators have been net GBP long since mid-April).

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/446q5Bw

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.