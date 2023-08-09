BUZZ-COMMENT-Another UK GDP beat might make pound proud

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls hope UK GDP data comes in better than expected again at the end of this week, as this could increase the probability of a 15th consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England next month.

UK GDP is forecast to have grown by 0.2% in June, according to a Reuters poll. The number will be announced on Friday at 0600 GMT.

Markets currently see a 62% chance of the BoE raising rates by 25 basis points to 5.5% on Sept. 21. 0#BOEWATCH

GBP/USD scaled a 15-month peak of 1.3144 hours after last month's disclosure of May's better than expected UK GDP print (July 13).

CFTC data showed the net GBP long position shrank by a fifth from a 16-year high to a six-week low of 49,562 contracts in the fortnight ended Aug. 1 (IMM speculators have been net GBP long since mid-April).

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/446q5Bw

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.