BUZZ-COMMENT-Another hawkish BoJ shock could spur yearn for yen

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The yen should jump if the Bank of Japan springs another hawkish surprise and lifts the peak of its 10-year JGB yield cap to 0.75% as early as next week (Jan. 18), with 129.50 among USD/JPY bear targets.

The probability of the BoJ delivering a second consecutive monetary policy shock has risen on the back of Tuesday's data showing Tokyo core CPI rose to a higher than expected 4% in December, the highest since 1982.

The yen racked up its biggest one-day gain against the dollar since 1998 after the BoJ unexpectedly raised the peak of its 10-year JGB yield cap to 0.5% on Dec. 20, with USD/JPY falling almost seven big figures.

Friday's CFTC data showed the net JPY short position held by IMM speculators rose for the first time in five weeks to 46,864 contracts in the week ended Jan. 3. USD/JPY plumbed a seven-month low circa 129.50 on Jan. 3.

