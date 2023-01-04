BUZZ-COMMENT-Another day, another dollar story

US Markets

January 04, 2023

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The greenback's volatile start to 2023 continued on Wednesday, with the USD index falling from an intra-day high near Tuesday's two-week peak of 104.86 to a low of 103.80.

Losses for the safe-haven dollar were influenced by a rise in risk appetite, with the Hang Seng climbing 3.2%.

The chunky gain for Hong Kong's equity index helped propel AUD/USD to a three-week high of 0.6885 - almost two cents above Tuesday's low, with the pair set for its largest one-day gain in almost two months. It also lifted GBP/USD to a high of 1.2084, 24 hours after it plumbed a six-week low of 1.1900.

The dollar's new year twists and turns precede Friday's U.S. employment report - an event risk which could help to keep metaphorical FX plates spinning, with December non-farm payrolls forecast at 200k (Reuters poll).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

