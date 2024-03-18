BUZZ-COMMENT-Another China property-boosting LPR cut would surprise

March 19 (Reuters) - China will set its loan prime rates, which affect consumer borrowing costs, on Wednesday. Since the one-year LPR will most likely be maintained, eyes will be on the mortgage-related five-year interest rate.

Data released Monday showed positive industrial performance, but the real estate sector is still reeling and unemployment rose. Meanwhile, China's fell more than expected last month, though the numbers would barely reflect the record 25-basis point cut in the five-year LPR on Feb 20.

Policymakers may understandably want more data before assessing the need for further property stimulus measures. Beijing hinted at targeted measureson Tuesday and as Q1 comes to a close, there could be more urgency to stoke the property sector, which constitutes about a quarter of China's GDP. Failure to do so would make this year's 5% GDP growth goal seem unachievable.

Domestic consumption is on the decline, despite Jan-Feb retail sales beating forecasts. Following officials' pledges of more support for consumers, Monday's tightening of rules for consumer finance companies came as a surprise. While it should reduce financial sector risks, it will also curb spending among lower-income groups.

The difficulty in getting citizens to open their wallets stems not only from a lack of employment confidence, but also depreciating asset values. Another mortgage rate cut would surprise, but that might just be what the market needs.

