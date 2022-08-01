BUZZ-COMMENT-Another 25 bps BoE hike won't make pound proud

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cable could drop back below 1.20 if the Bank of England delivers a fifth consecutive quarter-point rate rise this week, rather than a more aggressive half-point hike.

Money markets continue to suggest a 50 bps increase is much more likely than 25 bps on Thursday, with an 83% chance of a half-point hike to 1.75%. 0#BOEWATCH

If 50 bps does not come to pass, it could prompt the ditching of some GBP long positions. Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators upped gross GBP longs by 2,663 contracts to 34,606 in the week ended July 26, with gross GBP shorts reduced by 597 to 88,596. This combination reduced the net GBP short position for a second consecutive week, to 53,990.

GBP/USD has traded above 1.20 since Tuesday afternoon (BST), with 1.2245 marking Friday's one-month high. 1.1761 was last month's 28-month low (July 14).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

