BUZZ-COMMENT-An RRR cut may be too little, too late for China

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

November 23, 2022 — 09:56 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Markets are abuzz with speculation that China's central bank may soon announce a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios, freeing up more liquidity. Yet that's unlikely to cure the economic malaise and may barely treat the symptoms.

State media on Wednesday quoted a cabinet meeting suggesting a 'timely cut' in the RRR would keep liquidity ample, as economic activity in the fourth quarter "is crucial for full-year growth". That suggests an imminent move, possibly this week.

The onshore yuan gained modestly early Thursday, but mostly due to less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes. USD/CNY slipped to a 7.1366 low from Wednesday's 7.1580 close, implying a 0.3% gain for the yuan.

Certainly the prospect of monetary stimulus is worth a few pips for yuan bulls, but the effect of a 25 basis-point RRR cut may be short-lived, as the root of China's economic slowdown isn't a lack of credit availability.

Nomura economists note that unless Beijing ends its zero-COVID policy, the economy may not recover much; they have lowered their already below-consensus Q4 GDP forecast to 2.4%.

USD/CNY could drop to 7.1000 if Chinese stocks rally on an RRR cut, but a break of the Ichimoku cloud base at 6.9879, or the 100-day moving average at 6.9658, both critical long-term supports, is unlikely. Be quick to take profit on this move, if it materialises.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

