BUZZ-COMMENT-An important time for FX traders to watch option prices

April 19 (Reuters) - FX options thrive on volatility and directional moves. Both have been lacking lately , but the latest USD slide has prompted a mild reaction, and watching price developments in this forward-looking FX derivative might offer clues on the sustainability of the latest USD demise.

Implied volatility measures actual and expected volatility and determines FX option premium, which until today, was trading at its lowest levels since the start of the pandemic. Falling historic/actual volatility measures were leading the decline, but those are basing and implied volatility has increased, albeit marginally.

However, with proactive demand for options being low as broader ranges held the major pairings, and today's implied volatility gains being reactive as the USD dropped, FX traders should keep an eye on implied volatility and any pick-up in demand, and premium for USD put options. They may signal a shift to a more proactive stance in which option traders are positioning for a return of increased actual volatility and more USD weakness.

