BUZZ-COMMENT-An attractive option for those unsure of FX direction

July 31 (Reuters) - Central bank data dependency should increase the risk of real volatility around major releases of inflation, jobs and growth, which can reward those holding FX options.

FX options can be used to capture FX volatility, regardless of direction. Future FX volatility is an unknown, yet key, parameter of an FX option premium, so dealers substitute it with implied volatility - their best guess. If the option is traded in conjunction with an opposing view in the cash market to neutralise any exposure to the currency pair itself, then the constant adjustment of that hedge will capture the actual volatility. The aim is to trade any disparity between implied and actual volatility, with option buyers therefore wanting actual volatility to outperform implied volatility and vice versa.

Historic/Realised volatility measures the actual volatility for the same period in the past and can provide a fair value measure for implied volatility. Daily historic volatility is measured by the differential between FX spot rates taken once daily - typically at the market close, while high frequency historic volatility is typically measured every hour.

The recent increase in actual/historic volatility measures have helped to drive implied volatility levels up over recent weeks and setbacks in the latter may therefore provide an attractive option for those unsure of FX direction.

