BUZZ-COMMENT-All signs point to near-term China policy easing

Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's October price data offers a sobering assessment of the economy, which might spur accelerated policy moves to help Beijing achieve its 2023 economic growth target.

Consumer prices fell in October, by more than expected, suggesting weak domestic demand as job prospects dwindle.

Policymakers have prioritised pivoting the economy to rely more on consumption as other growth engines sputter due to flagging overseas demand and the crippled real estate sector. A central bank adviser on Wednesday reiterated the need to boost consumption.

While better-than-expected Q3 GDP growth prompted upgraded full-year forecasts from investment banks and the IMF, the latest data suggests the post-pandemic recovery remains choppy.

October's official manufacturing PMI fell back into contraction, badly missing forecasts, corroborated by the Caixin factory PMI. Trade data released Tuesday painted a similarly bleak picture, although imports beat expectations.

The case for China to unleash more stimulus measures in the final months of 2023 makes next week's medium-term lending facility rate setting especially important. If Beijing doesn't seize this chance to ease monetary policy again, prepare for another surprise cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios.

As global asset managers' perspective on China shifts, potentially signalling the end of chunky outflows from Chinese capital markets, policy easing might be taken in a positive light. That could insulate the yuan from disadvantageous yield spreads.

