BUZZ-COMMENT-All may not be doom and gloom for EUR/USD longs

Aug 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a three session low Friday with help from above estimate U.S. July PPI data, but the downside is not guaranteed if the latest U.S. numbers, technicals and market conditions are taken into account.

August University of Michigan consumer sentiment dropped to 71.2 from 71.6 in July. The expectations component came in below estimates of 68.1 and fell to 67.3 from 68.3 in July.

Consumers' 1-year inflation outlook dropped to 3.3% from 3.4%, while the 5-year outlook fell to 2.9% from 3.0%.

The expectations and inflation components suggest the Fed may not have to lean as hawkish as U.S. Treasury yields US2YT=RR currently indicate. The data suggests a potential Fed cut in early 2024 SRAH24 remains a possibility.

A key technical signal emerged Friday which may give EUR/USD longs encouragement. Friday's drop stalled near the top side of the down trend line off the July 18 high. The topside test and hold after EUR/USD rallied above the line Thursday is a bullish signal.

Conditions suggest recent market moves may be exaggerated. Thin liquidity and thinly staffed trading desks in August may be leading to outsized market reactions.

The probability for a deep EUR/USD drop may not be so high.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/45HPiDN

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.