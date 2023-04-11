BUZZ-COMMENT-All is not well in FX markets - caution warranted

April 11 (Reuters) - Following March's turmoil, equity rallies have caught attention, supporting risk taking, but there are several extremes in currency markets that warrant caution and could support a shift towards safer assets.

Turkey's lira has recently traded at record lows versus the dollar and euro and the growing premium that buyers are prepared to pay over current offers may herald a bigger decline. South Africa's rand is under increasing pressure - rapidly surrendering gains that followed the downward shift in expectations for U.S. interest rates - USD/ZAR is close to its 2023 peak which isn't far from its all time high.

USD/HKD is glued to the peak of its trading band, USD/INR isn't far below the record high, Australia's dollar is stuck near year lows, despite big demand for other currencies supported by similar interest rates such as the euro. AUD weakness suggests concerns about downside risks for commodities stemming from feared recessions, as might big drops for Russia's rouble and Norway's crown this year.

Sweden's crown - considered a risk-on/off currency - remains close to March's low which was the weakest since the global financial crisis, while Israel's shekel is struggling to bounce following its March slump to its lowest level since the turmoil sparked by COVID-19 in 2020.

