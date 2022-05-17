BUZZ-COMMENT-Alarm bells ring for GBP shorts before UK CPI data

May 17 (Reuters) - Sterling shorts are getting hotter under the collar ahead of probable UK blistering UK inflation data Wednesday, courtesy of a hawkish shift in Bank of England rate expectations after better-than-expected UK employment data.

A higher-than-expected UK CPI number would further increase the chance of a 50 basis point BoE rate hike in June -- the probability of which has risen to 30% on Tuesday's UK jobs data beats, according to a Refinitiv measure based on interest rate futures. BOEWATCH

UK CPI is forecast to jump to a 40-year high of 9.1% in April, from 7% in March (data due at 0600 GMT).

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators raised their net GBP short position for a tenth consecutive week to 79,598 contracts -- its highest since September 2019, in the week ended May 10.

The pound rose to its highest levels against the U.S. dollar and euro since May 5, 1.2440 and 1.1880 respectively, following the strong UK jobs data.

