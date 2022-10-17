BUZZ-COMMENT-Against the fundamental grain but USD/ZAR may have peaked

Oct 17 (Reuters) - A dangerous call given the economic and monetary policy back drop but South Africa's rand is beginning to display resilience on the charts and USD/ZAR may have put in a top at 18.5850.

Having lost nearly 40% in value to the U.S. dollar in a 16-month run and with only one pullback of any magnitude, seen between January and March this year, the rand could benefit from a corrective pullback.

The monthly candlestick chart is hinting at market indecision. If the October Doji candle, small real body between open and close, holds through the turn of the month there may be scope for a period of sideways action or a change in direction.

External developments, mainly the outlook for U.S. monetary policy, could easily de-rail the correction call and uncertainty over South African growth will limit a recovery in the ZAR. However, there might be scope for USD/ZAR to retrace back to 17.50 or even the 16.50 monthly Ichimoku cloud top before the next bout of ZAR weakness sends USD/ZAR towards the 19.3590 March 2020 high.

USD/ZAR monthly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3gdkJkO

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

