US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-After US data EUR/USD may consolidate recent gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD turned positive on Friday after U.S. data helped it erase earlier losses that had taken it down to a low of 0.99258, and a bullish phase appears to be developing as it consolidates recent gains.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD turned positive on Friday after U.S. data helped it erase earlier losses that had taken it down to a low of 0.99258, and a bullish phase appears to be developing as it consolidates recent gains.

U.S. rates EDH3 softened slightly after September core PCE year-on-year came in below estimates while month-on-month matched estimates as it dropped to 0.5% from 0.6% in August.

Q3 employment costs fell to 1.2% from Q2's 1.3% while wages fell to 1.3% from 1.4%.

The data could indicate price pressures are moderating slightly, which could lead the Fed to take a less hawkish stance going forward.

While the Fed will probably hike by 75 bps at its meeting next week the probability of only a 50 bps move is growing. The CME Group's Fed Watch Tool https://bit.ly/2vYMqDU indicates a higher probability of a 50 bps hike from just one week ago.

EUR/USD is likely to consolidate in the 0.9950-1.0100 until the Fed meeting. If the U.S. central bank hints at less hawkish policy, U.S. rates and the dollar should fall and EUR/USD's rally should resume.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3W9qoZF

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular