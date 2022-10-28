BUZZ-COMMENT-After US data EUR/USD may consolidate recent gains

Oct 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD turned positive on Friday after U.S. data helped it erase earlier losses that had taken it down to a low of 0.99258, and a bullish phase appears to be developing as it consolidates recent gains.

U.S. rates EDH3 softened slightly after September core PCE year-on-year came in below estimates while month-on-month matched estimates as it dropped to 0.5% from 0.6% in August.

Q3 employment costs fell to 1.2% from Q2's 1.3% while wages fell to 1.3% from 1.4%.

The data could indicate price pressures are moderating slightly, which could lead the Fed to take a less hawkish stance going forward.

While the Fed will probably hike by 75 bps at its meeting next week the probability of only a 50 bps move is growing. The CME Group's Fed Watch Tool https://bit.ly/2vYMqDU indicates a higher probability of a 50 bps hike from just one week ago.

EUR/USD is likely to consolidate in the 0.9950-1.0100 until the Fed meeting. If the U.S. central bank hints at less hawkish policy, U.S. rates and the dollar should fall and EUR/USD's rally should resume.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

