BUZZ-COMMENT-After PPI boost, high CPI key for dollar run at 150 yen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Wednesday with the help of above-forecast U.S. PPI readings, but it struggled at the 10-day moving average, leaving bulls in need of a hot CPI outcome on Thursday to retest 150 after Oct. 3 plunge from 150.165 to 147.30 crushed the last breakout attempt.

Though the uptrend since July's lows has stalled, with 10-day momentum negative and 1-month vols the lowest since March 2022, prices found support from the rising daily tenkan at last week's 147.30 low and near this week's lows by the current 148.04 kijun position.

Keeping prices from retesting the fleeting 150.165 trend high and last year's 32-year peak at 151.94 are 2- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads that are respectively 15bp and 20bp off their recent highs.

The PPI report reversed an early Wednesday drop in 2-year Treasury yields to a 1.7bp gain, but 10-year yields are still down 6bp.

What began as a quarter-end correction in overbought dollar and Treasury yields, and unwinding of bear steepening trades, blended this week with flight-to-safety Treasury buying due to the conflict in Israel.

But the dollar is no longer overbought and neither are Treasury yields, which puts CPI in a position to either underpin or undermine the stalled USD/JPY uptrend.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

