News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-After PPI boost, high CPI key for dollar run at 150 yen

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

October 11, 2023 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Wednesday with the help of above-forecast U.S. PPI readings, but it struggled at the 10-day moving average, leaving bulls in need of a hot CPI outcome on Thursday to retest 150 after Oct. 3 plunge from 150.165 to 147.30 crushed the last breakout attempt.

Though the uptrend since July's lows has stalled, with 10-day momentum negative and 1-month vols the lowest since March 2022, prices found support from the rising daily tenkan at last week's 147.30 low and near this week's lows by the current 148.04 kijun position.

Keeping prices from retesting the fleeting 150.165 trend high and last year's 32-year peak at 151.94 are 2- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads that are respectively 15bp and 20bp off their recent highs.

The PPI report reversed an early Wednesday drop in 2-year Treasury yields to a 1.7bp gain, but 10-year yields are still down 6bp.

What began as a quarter-end correction in overbought dollar and Treasury yields, and unwinding of bear steepening trades, blended this week with flight-to-safety Treasury buying due to the conflict in Israel.

But the dollar is no longer overbought and neither are Treasury yields, which puts CPI in a position to either underpin or undermine the stalled USD/JPY uptrend.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3PT1meL

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3tuBy1h

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.