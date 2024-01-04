BUZZ-COMMENT-After ending 2023 badly the coming year may be worse for USD

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The dollar which dropped sharply in the last few months of 2023 could fall much further this year as the rapidly changing outlook for U.S. interest rates is factored into currency markets.

The speed of change is a worry for those trading, or trying to hedge the future paths of currencies, with expectations for U.S. interest rates swinging from the possibility of more hikes to the prospect of a significant number of rate cuts within a few weeks.

While the rough 4% drop in the dollar's value between October an December represents the rush to equate for this enormous change, it is highly unlikely that traders and investors are well prepared for the cuts now deemed likely.

Expectations of the timing of the first cut have quickly shifted to March. As recently as September, no 2024 cuts were envisaged after the surprisingly hawkish Fed statement in that month.

Bonds and stocks have soared in reaction to the swing that has a 1.5 percentage point drop in U.S. interest rates pencilled in for this year, giving those who invested 1.3 trillion dollars in cash last year cause to seek out more rewarding investments.

Highly speculative assets such as emerging market currencies, bitcoin, gold and iron ore have rocketed in reaction, as a tiny proportion of cash flows from safe assets towards riskier ones.

The dollar which has only surrendered about one third of the gains it made during the tightening cycle could drop much further when rates are actually cut and risk appetite rises.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade-weighted dollar https://tmsnrt.rs/3S6pgpJ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Alison Williams)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.