BUZZ-COMMENT-After breaking key levels, sterling has room to climb

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The current sterling rebound looks likely to extend, as positive UK developments, a broadly softer U.S. dollar, and the 200-day moving average at 1.3819 provide a base for a move above 1.3900.

The combination of Federal Reserve Chair Powell's dovish policy stance and soft August jobs data caps the dollar, as COVID-19 expands.

The latest UK news is upbeat. The European Union and UK have agreed to avoid escalation of their differences over the Northern Ireland protocol, which could have sparked a trade war. The UK extended Northern Ireland's grace periods for the importation of certain products , with tacit EU agreement for now .

TheCityUK will release a five-year plan on Tuesday to strengthen London's international standing. It aims to compete with New York as the premier financial centre and recoup business from European and Asian centres , though implementation is paramount.

Barclaycard data showed British consumers splashed out as lockdowns eased, with spending up 15.4% last month compared with its pre-pandemic level in August 2019 .

Technically, GBP/USD momentum studies, 5, 10 and21-day moving averages base or rise, which is a positive setup. The August rejection of the lower 21-day Bollinger band followed by a sustained 21 DMA break targets a test of the 1.3917 upper 21-day Bollinger band, which is the reverse of the August drop.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

