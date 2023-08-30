BUZZ-COMMENT-Advantage sterling as US data tempers recent hawkish Fed outlook

GBP/USD continued its ascent after U.S. ADP and other data hinted at slowing U.S. economic activity, putting the Fed's high-for-longer outlook at risk and shifting the UK-U.S. relative rate advantage to the BoE, which is likely to keep hiking and thus supporting sterling.

The soft data followed Tuesday's JOLTS and consumer confidence misses and reduced Fed hike expectations, which have fallen to 45% for a hike at the November FOMC meeting from near 70% before Tuesday's JOLTS report, according to IRPR on Eikon.

Fed rate cut expectations in 2024 have moved forward, projecting 22bp worth of easing by May 2024, versus a fully price-in cut for July before Tuesday.

Though recent FX and fixed income moves may be exacerbated by end-of-summer liquidity issues, the diverging U.S.-UK rate outlook is likely to keep the pound relatively well bid versus the dollar.

The real test for GBP/USD bulls will come on Thursday and Friday after U.S. inflation and employment data.

Further downside U.S. data misses is certain to shift traders focus back to the BoE's higher-for-longer rate path as liquidity returns after summer's end.

