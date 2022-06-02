BUZZ-COMMENT-ADP miss dims dollar recovery, but non-farm payrolls key

June 2 (Reuters) - The dollar index will need more yield support from Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls and ISM services reports to expand this week's rebound.

The index slipped to 10-day moving average support by 102 after a big ADP miss kept short-term Treasury yields heavy versus rising bund yields, regardless of falling jobless claims , higher Q1 unit labor costs and a rebound in oil.

Wednesday's 102.74 high crested near the 38.2% Fibo of May's 105.01-101.29 slide at 102.71.

A close below Thursday's 101.98 low and nearby 10-day moving average would reinforce the view that something close to peak Fed funds was already priced in this month, but not the high in ECB rate hikes after record euro zone inflation in May and no easy or cheap exit from Russian oil and gas imports or Russia's war against Ukraine.

The dollar still has haven status but will need strong U.S. employment and ISM services data Friday to lift Treasury yields enough to get above Wednesday's high and onto last week's high and the 50% Fibo at 102.95/103.15.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

