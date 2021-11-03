BUZZ-COMMENT-ADP, ISM feed USD/JPY gains, Treasury yield rise pre-Fed

Nov 3 (Reuters) - USD/JPY climbed after ADP beat forecast and ISM's non-manufacturing index surprised with a record high , lifting Treasury yields ahead of the conclusion of the Fed meeting later on Wednesday and Friday's non-farm payrolls report.

The data reinforced the imbalance between strong demand and pandemic-hobbled supply, including labor, which has been raising inflation concerns and increasing the chances that the Fed will raise rates in 2022 after tapering ends around mid-year.

The Fed was expected to announce today the start of a $15bln per month tapering that would end in June or July. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has tried to disassociate tapering and subsequent rate rises , but the market has priced in a hike next July and at least one more by December.

How hard Powell pushes back on that pricing and any subtle changes in the Committee's statement regarding inflation are the main issues for the dollar.

Rates and risk-sensitive USD/JPY, given the BOJ's ultra-easy policy stasis , now faces resistance from this week and last month's nearly 4-year peaks at 114.445/695 on EBS.

The soft ISM employment index at 51.6 versus 53 previously and ADP's recent overestimations of jobs growth may forestall a breakout before Friday's payrolls report.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

