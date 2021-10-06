BUZZ-COMMENT-ADP boosts dollar near major breakout point as payrolls near

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Wednesday, riding higher Treasury yields, falling stocks and Fed tightening expectations almost to September's 94.504 pandemic recovery peak by long-term breakout levels before ADP beat forecast , suggesting the pullback from the 94.448 high will be shallow and short.

If U.S. Friday's payrolls and follow-on data reinforce the Fed tightening view, the dollar index could rally nearly 4% after a breakout above long-term hurdles in the mid-94.00s

The well-above-forecast ADP increases confidence that payrolls will rebound from August's Delta-dented 235,000 and close enough to the 473,000 forecast to keep pricing in Fed tapering after November's meeting and rate hikes in H2 2022.

Meanwhile, markets see little risk of the ECB or BOJ raising rates over the next four years. Only the BOE, among the top four central banks, is priced to hike ahead of the Fed.

Some recent dollar gains were a by-product of global risk aversion favoring the top reserve currency amid sunsetting of extreme Fed easing measures that had boosted asset prices and worries about supply disruptions during the transition out of the pandemic causing inflation and economic headwinds.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lgbjVR

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aeHnTI

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.