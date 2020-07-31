BUZZ-COMMENT-Absence of EUR/USD topside option coverage a big concern

July 31 (Reuters) - DTCC-reported option data show a lack of existing option expiries above 1.2000, which could lead to increased volatility or disorderly price action and a faster acceleration of gains, if big 1.2000 barriers are taken out too soon.

When an abundance of existing options are in play, it helps to limit volatility. Those exposed to the options strike risk aim to neutralise it by trading the opposing view in spot - adding to liquidity and resistance.

DTCC data shows tens of billions of existing EUR/USD option expiries over the next couple of months between 1.1500 and 1.2000, but less than 10 billion in total between 1.20 and 1.2500.

Price action in the options market highlights growing concern about volatility and topside - implied volatility is paid - one-week 10.55 in 1 billion euros from 9.0 Thursday, and one-month 8.6 from 7.3 - big gains. One-month 25 delta risk reversals show EUR call over put premium at more than two-year highs of 0.7, excluding March's panic. 1.1885 is key for Friday's close .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

