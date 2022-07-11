BUZZ-COMMENT-Abenomics alive, PM Kishida to maintain reflationist bias

July 12 (Reuters) - The reflationist policies of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe look set to remain firmly in place following the ruling coalition's big win in upper house elections on Sunday.

The elections were viewed as a referendum on the government's reflationist policies and ultra-easy Bank of Japan stance - both appear to have passed with flying colours.

The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition and allies now have a two-thirds majority in the upper house , , and Tokyo players believe the victory will allow the Kishida administration to proceed with current policies.

Thus, more government spending may be in the cards with both social and defence spending likely to be easily approved in the Diet, suggesting Abenomics will remain the norm.

Rather than change course, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will stick to what is working, especially with the LDP losing the leader of its largest faction following the shock assassination of Shinzo Abe.

Former Deputy PM Taro Aso, a close Abe associate, maintains a large faction within the LDP, and Abe supporters will likely push for a continuation of his reflationist policies. Kishida himself does not yet have the power within the party to instigate change.

While there are those who anticipate changes in both the government and BOJ's policy stance, such views remain in the minority in Tokyo . For FX markets, a continued easy BOJ stance will likely mean more JPY weakness.

