BUZZ-COMMENT-Abe resignation's potential implications for USD/JPY

Aug 28 (Reuters) - USD/JPY initially saw a drop to 106.00 after news of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation broke in late Asia trading, but what are the implications for USD/JPY going forward?

An end to Abe's monetary policy approach could end with his tenure, but that shouldn't concern the market, which hasn't focused on it for several years, according to Citibank strategists.

They say it's unlikely to lead to lead directly to any change in the Bank of Japan's easing policy, but fiscal policy is likely to be tightened, no matter who succeeds Abe, and could boost the yen in the long run, through changes in Japan's balance of payments.

Initial uncertainty can maintain JPY support in the short term and has certainly shocked the FX options market into action . Real rate differentials in favour of JPY may allow the broader USD decline to keep any USD/JPY recoveries in check.

Sellers are seen ahead of 100-daily moving average at 106.99 overnight, and a falling daily cloud can help to limit any recoveries.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gJKG6d

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.