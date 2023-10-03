BUZZ-COMMENT-A yen for JPY to rally? Not so fast

Oct 4 (Reuters) - There is nothing on the immediate horizon to indicate any change to the USD/JPY uptrend despite talk of Bank of Japan "stealth" intervention and an eventual end to the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy,

The U.S. dollar remains very much in demand across the board, with the U.S. economy strong, the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer resolve and Treasury yields continuing to rise. The yield on 10-year notes rose to as high as 4.854% in Asia Wednesday, the highest since Q3 2007. The rate differential with 10-year Japanese government bonds has broken above 400 basis points to nearly 405 bps.

The USD/JPY push above 150.00 to 150.16 Tuesday elicited what looked like Ministry of Finance-ordered BOJ intervention, causing the pair to plunge to 147.30 EBS , . USD/JPY has since bounced strongly, trading back on to the 149-handle and essentially leaving the uptrend from January intact.

FX intervention in October 2022 sent USD/JPY down from 151.94 to a 127.22 low in January 2023. The breadth of the move then was also driven by speculation over a change in the BOJ's monetary policy stance.

Since then, market sentiment has shifted with the latest BOJ Tankan release and related economic commentary suggesting the central bank will maintain its easy policy until at least the end of Q1 2024 , . The BOJ has also been buying bonds recently to cap JGB yields in line with yield curve control .

USD/JPY could be capped above 150 for now but, given all the factors above, there is no reason for the pair's uptrend to reverse anytime soon.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

