BUZZ-COMMENT-A wind change for the Riksbank and Swedish crown

March 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank has maintained a cautious policy stance despite rising inflation but price data for February will test the its resolve.

Swedish inflation was rising even before the Russia-Ukraine conflict which through rising energy costs is squeezing price pressures to levels that could force the Riksbank to hike rates later in the year.

CPIF rose 4.5% year-on-year, well above the Reuters poll consensus of 4.1% and the Riksbank's 4.0% estimate. Headline inflation rose 4.3% year-on-year from 3.7% in January, again beating the market call.

The Swedish crown has struggled versus the euro since October 2021 but recent price action has seen a recovery, mainly on fears for the euro zone economy and a potential stagflation dilemma for the European Central Bank.

EUR/SEK has fallen sharply from a 10.9015 March 7 high to 10.5750 following today's inflation release. A Fibonacci retracement level taken off the 9.8640 Nov. 1 low and 10.9015 March 7 high provides a bear target at 10.5052 with the key 50% level at 10.3828.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/SEK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3u17yXw

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.