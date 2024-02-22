BUZZ-COMMENT-A well received budget may not be enough for the ZAR

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Measures taken by the South African government, within its 2024 budget, to reduce debt servicing costs gave the rand a brief boost on Wednesday but the fiscal and growth backdrop remains a major hurdle to currency stability.

USD/ZAR fell sharply following news that the South African Reserve bank-administered contingency account would provide a 150 billion rand ($7.99 billion) government withdrawal to ease the country's debt burden.

However, the market was quick to reverse direction following the latest minutes from the U.S. FOMC, that showed a cut in U.S. interest rates was not imminent. The Federal Reserve's cautious stance helped the dollar recover ground versus the rand.

While South African economic growth is plagued by power outages, freight backlogs and high interest rates the outlook for the rand remains uncertain.

The USD/ZAR daily chart highlights the Tuesday-Wednesday volatility with long upper and lower candle shadows. The market is currently at 18.9175, little changed from Wednesday's close. The Thursday market is contained by this week's price extremes, 18.7625 and 19.0800. The dollar has a technical advantage with strong support points at 18.7560, 18.7660 and 18.7690, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages, respectively.

