BUZZ-COMMENT-A weekly dollar close vs yen above 142.50 will signal run toward 145

June 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY on Thursday broke above the 61.8% Fibo of the 2022-23 selloff at 142.50, and if it closes above there after Friday's Japan CPI report it could be on the road to 145 next, and perhaps the 76.4% at 146.10.

The spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury-JGB yields at 4.84% and 3.39% remains too alluring, particularly with the Fed no longer seen a threat to cut rates before year-end and the BoJ reaffirming its negative rates and yield curve cap on 10-year JGB yields.

Aiding the long USD/JPY carry trade, which Japanese investors added to the past six weeks, is falling volatility and today's expiries of the last major 142.50 options.

Prices are now near the upper 30-day Bolli at 142.82 and may find some stickiness around the 143 and 144 figures.

But if Japan's core CPI on Friday retreats to 3.1% from 3.4% as forecast, and the Fed's determination to see the inflation fight through with one or two more rate hikes keeps Treasury yields aloft, that ought to be enough to get prices to 145, which is where the MOF's November USD/JPY intervention broke support.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

