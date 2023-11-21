News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-A week is a long time in politics, and in USD/JPY too

November 21, 2023 — 05:37 am EST

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Market forces over the past seven days have spared Japan's authorities the dilemma of whether they should intervene in the foreign exchange market for the first time in over a year to strengthen the yen.

Japanese authorities will be grateful that the yen's foreign exchange force is currently strong, a week after USD/JPY looked like it might vault 152 for the first time since 1990.

The threat to 152 preceded softer than expected U.S. inflation data for October - which turned the dollar worm, resulting in the market doing what Japan thought it might have to.

USD/JPY fell to its lowest level since mid-September on Tuesday, with 147.16 marking the EBS low.

FX intervention from Japan (buying yen) helped turn the USD/JPY tide when it threatened 152 in October 2022, with its decline basing near 127 in January.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

