BUZZ-COMMENT-A week is a long time in politics, and in USD/JPY too

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Market forces over the past seven days have spared Japan's authorities the dilemma of whether they should intervene in the foreign exchange market for the first time in over a year to strengthen the yen.
Japanese authorities will be grateful that the yen's foreign exchange force is currently strong, a week after USD/JPY looked like it might vault 152 for the first time since 1990.
The threat to 152 preceded softer than expected U.S. inflation data for October - which turned the dollar worm, resulting in the market doing what Japan thought it might have to.
USD/JPY fell to its lowest level since mid-September on Tuesday, with 147.16 marking the EBS low.
FX intervention from Japan (buying yen) helped turn the USD/JPY tide when it threatened 152 in October 2022, with its decline basing near 127 in January.
(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
