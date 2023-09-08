BUZZ-COMMENT-A weaker yuan suits China and that's important

Sept 8 (Reuters) - A weaker yuan suits China's current policy and that's important as it will influence the direction of currencies in Asia as well as broader risk appetite.

In this instance a weaker yuan that provides greater stimulus for China's economy is not cause to expect the risk aversion that has stemmed from runs on the yuan in the past. Instead, a yuan drop is cause for optimism.

Not only does it add to other easing measures intended to support the economy, it follows a signal from the central bank of its intention to intervene less, so is another step on the path to a fully convertible currency.

A freely floating yuan and more open Chinese asset markets are positives which should draw investors, and importantly will fuel greater demand for yuan from global reserves managers that should ultimately support it.

With huge trade and current account surpluses, China can afford a yuan slide that offers potentially greater rewards, and while the yuan's performance versus the dollar makes it appear very weak, the trade-weighted yuan has only surrendered about 60% of the huge gains it made between 2019 and 2022.

The yuan isn't weak yet and policy is determined by this broader measure of yuan's value, not USD/CNY.

The pace of the yuan's slide is key. How fast it is falling when it nears important points like 7.40 USD/CNY is vital as it is necessary to avoid rapid breaks which could spur a disorderly adjustment. That's why the authorities are managing the decline, and likely why their support for yuan will lessen if USD/CNY continues to climb slowly above 7.40.

Trade weighted CNY vs USD/CNY https://tmsnrt.rs/3LcPx1u

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

