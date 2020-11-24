US Markets
C

BUZZ-COMMENT-A U.S bank's month-end USD rebalancing estimate

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

Citibank's estimate for month-end FX hedge rebalancing suggests an above-average need to sell the USD.

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Citibank's estimate for month-end FX hedge rebalancing suggests an above-average need to sell the USD.

The Citi model accounts for equities that have consistently outperformed bonds across the globe in November, resulting in the asset-rebalancing signal suggesting a rotation from equities to bonds with a reasonably strong signal of -0.8 and +0.7 historical standard deviations, respectively.

All the equity regions receive an outflow signal, with UK and Japanese equities both being above the +1 historical standard deviation threshold.

The model shows that all the bond regions, except Latin America, receive an inflow signal.

It's important to consider that this week's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday is likely to see some of these flows conducted early. Thinner liquidity has the ability to exacerbate FX moves, as demonstrated on Monday. Related comments

For more click on FXBUZ

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular