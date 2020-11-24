BUZZ-COMMENT-A U.S bank's month-end USD rebalancing estimate

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Citibank's estimate for month-end FX hedge rebalancing suggests an above-average need to sell the USD.

The Citi model accounts for equities that have consistently outperformed bonds across the globe in November, resulting in the asset-rebalancing signal suggesting a rotation from equities to bonds with a reasonably strong signal of -0.8 and +0.7 historical standard deviations, respectively.

All the equity regions receive an outflow signal, with UK and Japanese equities both being above the +1 historical standard deviation threshold.

The model shows that all the bond regions, except Latin America, receive an inflow signal.

It's important to consider that this week's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday is likely to see some of these flows conducted early. Thinner liquidity has the ability to exacerbate FX moves, as demonstrated on Monday. Related comments

For more click on FXBUZ

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.