BUZZ-COMMENT-A turning point for the yuan, and maybe China

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Unprecedented protests in China against COVID restrictions amid a burgeoning outbreak of infections have soured hopes for a reopening of borders and an economic revival in the foreseeable future. The outlook for the yuan is about to turn equally bleak.

USD/CNH spiked early Monday after a weekend of protests, including in Beijing and Shanghai, that made pent-up frustrations by Chinese citizens palpable. A continued rise in daily COVID-19 cases risks the return of wider, stricter lockdowns to contain the pandemic.

Fears of the potential response by authorities to against official COVID policy are also a concern.

As the economy reels due to virus curbs, with industrial profits declining further in October, China's latest move to ease monetary policy might have little impact. The People's Bank of China on Friday announced a 25 basis-point cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio , which was widely expected. As economists point out, credit conditions aren't why the economy will continue to struggle into 2023.

USD/CNH shorts are clearing out and likely flipping their positions, betting on the yuan to depreciate further. If the pair ends Monday above 7.2670, the Bollinger uptrend channel will be engaged, encouraging USD bulls to bet on a sustained rise beyond October's record high towards the 7.5000 psychological barrier.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Udr8dV

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.