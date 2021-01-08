BUZZ-COMMENT-A trillion-dollar bubble?

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Switzerland's FX reserve has grown to $1 trillion, but the effort to boost inflation has failed. Around 800 billion francs have been sold in just over 10 years, potentially creating a bubble that could send shockwaves throughout currency markets should it burst.

Inflation dipped to -1.2% in 2009 before the Swiss National Bank cranked up its effort to halt the franc's rise. It's still -0.8%. The FX reserve has grown tenfold, so around 800 billion francs have been sold for virtually no affect.

Reserves have been diversified, which may lessen risk for Switzerland but still has a huge impact for other currency pairs -- the 10 billion per month intervention programme of the past 10 months far outweighs most other single interests.

Only 40% of reserves are EUR, 36% of reserves USD, 8% JPY, 6% GBP and 3% CAD.

Switzerland's trade balance is four times greater than it was in 2009 and the United States has labelled Switzerland a currency manipulator. Trouble may lie ahead.

For more click on FXBUZ

Swiss reserves inflation and trade balancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/38rHVpc

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.