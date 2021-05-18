BUZZ-COMMENT-A test of EUR/USD's 2021 high now seems likely

May 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD could target a rise to its 2021 high after breaking through resistance on Tuesday near 1.2185/95 that had troubled bulls, with U.S. rate views and technicals shifting in favor of the euro.

Upbeat risk sentiment drove investors into growth-related assets, buoying stocks, commodities, emerging market currencies, China's yuan CNH= and the euro.

A sharp drop in U.S. homebuilding tempered interest rate bulls, with real US10YTIP=RR and nominal US10YT=RR yields to struggling initially and December 2022 eurodollars EDZ2 rallying, implying a push back for a Fed hike.

The rates moves weighed down the dollar, driving EUR/USD above the Feb. 26 daily high and the 76.4% Fibo of 1.2349-1.1704.

Technicals highlight upside risks for EUR/USD. In addition to the Fibo break, daily and monthly RSIs are rising, indicating upside momentum remains. EUR/USD also traded within a well-defined bull trend channel, the top of which is likely to be tested.

February's 1.22435 EBS monthly high and likely 1.2250 barrier option are impediments for EUR/USD bulls, but they appear vulnerable. Breaks of those impediments will trigger stops. The Jan. 6 1.2349 high would then become a target.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ftj06K

us10ytiphttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RXVBlT

edz2https://tmsnrt.rs/3ykCvHm

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

