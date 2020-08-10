BUZZ-COMMENT-A strong dollar will probably get much stronger

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar is strong and it will probably get stronger. On a trade-weighted basis, it's surrendered a chunk but not all of this year's gain, which was an addition to a rally that's lasted almost a decade.

In that time, the dollar has gained around 30% in value. At this year's peak it was plus 34.4% from 2011's low.

The big rise in the euro's value has clouded the water this year. The euro is 58% of the dollar index, making it largely a dollar index in name only.

The EUR rally now has huge backing, and the enormous number of spec bets will hamper further gains and is likely to lead to a reverse .

On a broader basis, the dollar has rallied. Strength is evident versus emerging-market currencies whose nations have far less resources to counter the coronavirus crisis. The dollar is a liquid safe alternate that will attract more buyers than euro .

If more likely when EUR/USD corrects, the trade-weighted dollar may rise 8%.

