BUZZ-COMMENT-A strong dollar should eventually stay Fed's hand

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The dollar is rising strongly, effectively tightening monetary policy in tandem with the Federal Reserve's actions, and it is the dollar's strength that should allow the U.S. central bank to halt its tightening cycle at a point that otherwise would not have been sufficient to bring inflation back to target.

Inflation is four times Fed's target and to bring it down with interest rates that are much lower is difficult, but more likely should dollar's rise bridge the gap between the level of interest rates and inflation.

A rise of that extent seems likely as the withdrawal of stimulus globally is driving risk-averse movement with stocks and commodities falling and emerging market currencies slumping.

As a consequence demand for dollars is surging, fuelling a rapid and big rise in its value. By the end of the year the tightening effect of a stronger dollar could be greater than that of rising interest rates. This could have a marked effect on inflation, giving policymakers leeway to tone down hawkish opinions, and cement the belief U.S. interest rates may actually stop rising around the 4.5% mark they envisage.

Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade weighted dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LB3LIy

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.