BUZZ-COMMENT-A strong case to invest in a dollar few traders own

June 27 (Reuters) - Assets that few own have greater potential to rise and while there are many reasons to invest in the dollar, few traders own it.

The number of bets on the dollar rising are less than a third of those established during the last U.S. tightening cycle in 2015, with bets reduced by roughly 5 billion dollars since May.

Since May, U.S. interest rates have risen 125bps and will probably rise at each of the five Federal Reserve meetings this year.

The Fed's policy is leading other central banks to tighten policy and those who resist have seen dramatic declines for their currencies.

This is forcing some like the Swiss National Bank (SNB) into shocking changes, others to intervene and, in Turkey's case, the adoption of extremely unorthodox measures to curb lira's drop.

This is worrying but the main concern may be that tighter monetary policy will weigh on equity markets, either depressing them or limiting their potential to rise.

This is fuel for risk aversion and until the Fed stops tightening, it may be wise to hold a liquid dollar that's supported by rising yields and a big economy that can produce the energy and food the United States needs, unlike its major competitors.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD longs vs G10https://tmsnrt.rs/3QPJn92

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.