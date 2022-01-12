US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-A strategy to protect against a USD/JPY slump

The U.S. dollar has been under pressure this week versus the Japanese yen, as there is a good chance this could continue, and a simple option strategy can be used to capture this potential move.

Monday saw USD/JPY break and register a daily close under the 115.45 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 112.54-116.35 (November to January) EBS rise. FX traders have been net sellers of spot since New York trading on Tuesday, according to EBS flow data. USD/JPY is now at risk of a bigger drop from the recent 116.35 peak through the 114.89 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the same 112.54-116.35 gain.

Those wanting to insure against a USD/JPY fall could buy a two-week 115.30 USD put option at a cost of 48 pips, priced with spot at 115.34. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 114.82 break-even point at the Jan. 26 expiry. Losses are limited to the 48 pips premium paid.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

