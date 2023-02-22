BUZZ-COMMENT- A story of three clouds for the U.S. dollar

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook might be stalling the dollar's move higher versus its basket but, from a technical perspective, there are bullish pointers showing up on the daily and weekly Ichimoku charts.

Daily price action moved inside its cloud on Feb. 16 and has maintained the break despite dipping back to the cloud base, 103.70, on Feb. 20. The dollar is on the rise again and targets the 104.67 recent high.

A four-week climb, 100.80-104.67, saw the top of the weekly cloud tested last week at 104.71. A break above the cloud would be significant as it would cancel out the bulk of the January slide. The high point before that drop was 105.63 and serves as a bull target should the cloud top give way.

While the daily and weekly clouds hold promise for the dollar, the monthly cloud points to a possible longer-term drop. An April cloud twist, below market at 95.621-95.846, could drag on price. Cloud twists can appear to attract price action.

Three cloud charts, two bullish and one bearish, and potential for the dollar to climb in the shorter-term.

For more click on FXBUZ

Dollar index daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/41cMXiJ

Dollar index weekly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3XR9Ipw

Dollar index monthly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZeUNGr

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

