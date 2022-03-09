BUZZ-COMMENT-A storm could break over complacent FX markets

March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not led to great fluctuations in major currencies, which reflects a remarkable degree of complacency on the part of traders.

This situation is very unlikely to last and the apparent lack of preparation for a host of negative factors could lead to surprisingly large currency moves and a surge in volatility.

As well as the war itself, traders are not factoring in the damaging effect of sanctions, the potential for recession, surging inflation tied to the meteoric rise in many commodity prices or the expected tightening of monetary policy.

Vols for major currencies have risen from extremely low levels to low levels. EUR/USD vol, which has seen the most movement, is barely in double digits, far less that it was in every other crisis since 2008.

The lack of vol means a lack of hedging for future movement and that lack of hedging will exacerbate pressure on currencies stemming from much bigger changes for other asset markets, let alone the risks stemming from war.

