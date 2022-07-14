BUZZ-COMMENT-A stalling economy is not the yuan's biggest problem

July 15 (Reuters) - Stalling economic growth isn't the main concern for yuan bulls - it might even encourage the government to unleash more stimulus . The niggling fear that China might impose renewed COVID lockdowns is the bigger threat.

China's second-quarter GDP missed expectations, only rising 0.4% annually and falling by a bigger-than-expected 2.6% quarter-on-quarter, well below forecasts for a 1.5% drop. A silver lining appeared in June retail sales which topped the most bullish Reuters poll forecast to rise 3.1% year-on-year, though industrial output disappointed .

China kept its benchmark one-year medium-term lending facility rate unchanged Friday, as expected, while fully renewing maturing loans . The central bank has recently cast a less dovish tone .

More worrying is that Beijing appears intent on sticking with its COVID-containment strategy until 2023 . Without reopening borders and allowing unimpeded international trade , China's economy may remain a shadow of its former self.

As the U.S. dollar extends its broad rally, USD/CNH currently at 6.7635, is on the verge of entering a higher plane, teasing a breakout above its 200-week moving average at 6.7331. Friday's close may tilt it towards the major psychological barrier at 7.0000, especially if it ends above a 50% retracement line at 6.7514, which would also place it back inside the weekly Bollinger uptrend channel.

