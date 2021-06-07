BUZZ-COMMENT-A slow EUR/USD rise seem a wise bet

June 7 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's rally has stalled but the uptrend is intact and a bigger rise is still likely, although a drop in volatility suggests it will unfold slowly.

EUR/USD has been trading sideways below 2021's peak for five months, but it remains near the upper limits of a move that has spanned 1.0636-1.2359 over the last 15 months.

This elevated consolidation period is a bullish sign but EUR/USD traders will require patience as volatility has sunk and the quiet period that suggests could see EUR/USD stuck on familiar ground for months.

Speculators are not known for their patience so a lengthy quiet period will probably result in profit-taking, and that reduction in longs will favour an eventual rally provided it does not result in a break of key downside techs.

In March, profit-taking saw EUR/USD within a whisker of 1.1695, the minimum criterion to correct its prior rise. Targets for the resumption of the uptrend are 1.2358, 1.2560 and 1.2763 with rising daily and weekly Ichimoku clouds to underpin.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

