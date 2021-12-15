BUZZ-COMMENT-A post-Fed EUR/USD rally is possible but should be sold

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The EUR/USD might rally after Wednesday's Fed announcement and news conference -- if they merely meet hawkish market expectations -- but price action after U.S. retail sales data suggests investors should consider any rise as a selling opportunity as rates and inflation remain dollar supportive.

EUR/USD rallied after unexpectedly weak November retail sales , as U.S. interest rates and the dollar softened, but then reversed those gains, indicating investors are wary of the Fed leaning more hawkish than expected.

Investors have already priced in expectations for a quicker pace of tapering and an initial hike in Q2 2022 EDM2. Should the Fed only meet those expectations a EUR/USD relief rally is possible as dollar longs take profits.

But, pricing in Eurodollar EDK2 and Euribor FEIH3 futures as well as 2-year German-U.S. yield spreads indicate investors foresee Fed being more aggressive then the ECB with rate hikes.

Should a EUR/USD relief rally ensues it's likely to be sold as a test of the 1.1000 are still seems likely.

However, there is also the possibility that the Fed will be more hawkish than expected, which would most likely send EUR/USD lower.

U.S. inflation continues to run hot, as the upside surprise in November PPI demonstrated.

Nor does the U.S. inflation picture appear anomalous. UK CPI hit a 10-year high and lumber's rally LBc1 retraced over 50% of the May-August decline, adding to signs that price growth will remain a concern for the Fed and supportive for the dollar.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

