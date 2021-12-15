US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-A post-Fed EUR/USD rally is possible but should be sold

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The EUR/USD might rally after Wednesday's Fed announcement and news conference -- if they merely meet hawkish market expectations -- but price action after U.S. retail sales data suggests investors should consider any rise as a selling opportunity as rates and inflation remain dollar supportive.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The EUR/USD might rally after Wednesday's Fed announcement and news conference -- if they merely meet hawkish market expectations -- but price action after U.S. retail sales data suggests investors should consider any rise as a selling opportunity as rates and inflation remain dollar supportive.

EUR/USD rallied after unexpectedly weak November retail sales , as U.S. interest rates and the dollar softened, but then reversed those gains, indicating investors are wary of the Fed leaning more hawkish than expected.

Investors have already priced in expectations for a quicker pace of tapering and an initial hike in Q2 2022 EDM2. Should the Fed only meet those expectations a EUR/USD relief rally is possible as dollar longs take profits.

But, pricing in Eurodollar EDK2 and Euribor FEIH3 futures as well as 2-year German-U.S. yield spreads indicate investors foresee Fed being more aggressive then the ECB with rate hikes.

Should a EUR/USD relief rally ensues it's likely to be sold as a test of the 1.1000 are still seems likely.

However, there is also the possibility that the Fed will be more hawkish than expected, which would most likely send EUR/USD lower.

U.S. inflation continues to run hot, as the upside surprise in November PPI demonstrated.

Nor does the U.S. inflation picture appear anomalous. UK CPI hit a 10-year high and lumber's rally LBc1 retraced over 50% of the May-August decline, adding to signs that price growth will remain a concern for the Fed and supportive for the dollar.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3DXbITc

lumberhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30rPWZQ

edm2https://tmsnrt.rs/3m6X4CE

deus2yrhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3m5ijoc

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular