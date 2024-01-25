BUZZ-COMMENT-A notable U.S. Fed signal on the FX options horizon

Jan 25 (Reuters) - One week FX options now expire on Thursday January 31 and include the U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement, with the change in related implied volatility providing clues about the expected FX reaction.

Implied volatility gauges realised volatility expectations when determining an option premium. If realised volatility outperforms implied volatility before the option expiries it can reward holders and vice versa.

One-week expiry implied volatility is higher since including the Fed announcement, so there's clearly a perceived risk that the event itself might increase realised FX volatility before the expiry. However, gains have been limited to less than 1.0 implied vol, which are small by comparison to those seen before the December and November Fed announcements.

Foreign exchange daily realised volatility has been very low recently and makes it almost impossible to cover the daily option decay bills that long options demand. This situation is weighing on premiums and limiting broader demand for options.

The first U.S. rate cut isn't fully priced until May, with the market still split on March, so unless the Fed says something to alter those expectations next week, the FX reaction may well be limited.

Related comments

For more click on FXBUZ

1-week expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/42ecJEb

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.