BUZZ-COMMENT-A myriad of signals suggest EUR/USD downside risks remain

Dec 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD briefly rallied above the 10- and 21-DMAs in overnight trade on Tuesday but gains subsequently eroded due to upbeat risk, while a slew of signals from charts to interest rates suggests a deeper fall is likely.

EUR/USD is still consolidating the fall from September's peak while it trades in the 1.1185-1.1390 zone. Consolidation is healthy for trends and should resolve with new lows.

Daily charts show a bear pennant continuation pattern in place. EUR/USD is back below the 61.8% Fibo of the 1.0636-1.2349 rally and falling daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum.

Interest rate technicals suggest the dollar's yield advantage is likely to grow. June 2022 Eurodollars EDM2 broke lower from its recent consolidation on Dec. 15 and trades at 9-month lows. The two-year spread between German DE2YT=RR and U.S. US2YT=RR is widening again and looks close to breaking the lower end of its recent consolidation phase.

Bearish technical signals and the growing yield advantage for the dollar should eventually lead EUR/USD out of its consolidation phase and down to new lows. EUR/USD shorts will then test support near the psychological 1.1000 area.

