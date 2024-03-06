News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-A lot of cash may head toward a few currencies

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March 06, 2024 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Cash may head toward the few currencies that are free floating and supported by interest rates substantially greater than those in the United States.

The chance that these currencies attract interest has been heightened by the quiet conditions enveloping major currencies, and the enormous will to invest or gamble reflected by surges in stocks and speculative assets like crypto currencies and gold.

This environment favours carry trades and, because there are few currencies for investors to buy, the lack of supply could exacerbate the potential gains for currencies included in carry trades.

Presently only South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso and Hungary's forint fit the bill and with interest rates in Hungary expected to fall a lot further this year, the pool of currencies may drop to just two.

The seemingly endless drop for Turkey's lira will deter most investors from purchasing it, though it could become the focal point for carry trades if tight monetary policy can halt its decline.

Unlike the lira, the rand, while very weak, has barely changed since hitting a record low versus dollar in June 2023, while Mexico's peso has risen substantially, making it the current darling for the carry trades that should prosper until major currency markets wake-up.

For more click on FXBUZ

MXN and ZAR https://tmsnrt.rs/437LV96

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.