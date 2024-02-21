BUZZ-COMMENT-A look of vulnerability to South Africa's rand

Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand has managed to carve out recent gains versus the dollar within a choppy, volatile market but given the negative domestic backdrop and interest rate uncertainty abroad, the currency remains vulnerable.

Inflation data for January, released Wednesday, showed South African core CPI rising 4.7% versus 4.5% in December and a 4.5% Reuters poll consensus.

Headline inflation at 5.3% was below the market call but above the December number. The rand initially rallied on the data with USD/ZAR slipping to 18.8450 (matching the Dec. 16 low) from 18.9000. The subsequent rebound highlights the market's reluctance to take the ZAR too high ahead of today's South African budget speech.

The Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will present the Division of Revenue Bill (Budget Speech) to the Members of the National Assembly from 1200 GMT. Expectations are for the budget to show some slippage from last year's mid-term budget, with weaker mining tax receipts contributing to wider budget deficits.

A badly received budget could push USD/ZAR back towards the 19.0800 Tuesday high. Key support and resistance points are at 18.8000 and 19.1900, Feb. 13 low and Feb. 19 high, respectively.

